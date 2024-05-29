Korean Firms to Research Large-scale Marine Fuel Cell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Korean firms: joint project. File Image / Pixabay.

Hydrogen fuel cells for ships is to be the focus of a new research and development project from Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace.

The Korean firms are looking to target the global market for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, according to a statement from Hanwha Aerospace. The aim of the project is to produce a large, carbon-free ship using a large-capacity, high-efficiency, high-durability hydrogen fuel cell, the statement said.

"We plan to expand the technology secured through the development of hydrogen fuel cells for aviation to the marine sector," according to Seunghak Moon, head of Hanwha Aerospace's electric propulsion system division.

"With the synergy of clean marine technology with Hanwha Ocean, we will create the world's best marine hydrogen fuel cell," he added.