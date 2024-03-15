Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Sustainable Energy Executive in Singapore
Friday March 15, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a related field. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services
Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a sustainable energy executive and project manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a related field and a strong interest in sustainable energy and environmental issues, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct research on various sustainable energy technologies, policies, and practices
- Gather and analyse data related to energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and renewable energy potential
- Identify and evaluate potential sustainable energy projects and sustainability initiatives
- Head or assist with the development and implementation of sustainable energy projects
- Collaborate with team members to conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analyses
- Help coordinate project activities, including scheduling meetings, preparing presentations, and maintaining project documentation
- Monitor and track project progress and provide regular updates to the team
- Contribute to the creation of sustainable energy strategies and action plans
- Assist in the identification of policy gaps and opportunities for sustainable energy integration
- Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and best practices related to sustainable energy
- Generate reports and tools for carbon management as required by statutory bodies
- Support the preparation of reports, presentations, and educational materials on sustainable energy topics
- Assist in organizing workshops, seminars, and events related to sustainable energy
- Help with internal and external communication efforts to raise awareness about sustainable energy initiatives
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the integration of sustainable energy practices throughout the organization
- Work closely with colleagues to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative ideas
For more information, click here.