BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Sustainable Energy Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a related field. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a sustainable energy executive and project manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a related field and a strong interest in sustainable energy and environmental issues, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct research on various sustainable energy technologies, policies, and practices

Gather and analyse data related to energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and renewable energy potential

Identify and evaluate potential sustainable energy projects and sustainability initiatives

Head or assist with the development and implementation of sustainable energy projects

Collaborate with team members to conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analyses

Help coordinate project activities, including scheduling meetings, preparing presentations, and maintaining project documentation

Monitor and track project progress and provide regular updates to the team

Contribute to the creation of sustainable energy strategies and action plans

Assist in the identification of policy gaps and opportunities for sustainable energy integration

Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and best practices related to sustainable energy

Generate reports and tools for carbon management as required by statutory bodies

Support the preparation of reports, presentations, and educational materials on sustainable energy topics

Assist in organizing workshops, seminars, and events related to sustainable energy

Help with internal and external communication efforts to raise awareness about sustainable energy initiatives

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the integration of sustainable energy practices throughout the organization

Work closely with colleagues to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative ideas

