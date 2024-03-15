BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Sustainable Energy Executive in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 15, 2024

Bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a sustainable energy executive and project manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a related field and a strong interest in sustainable energy and environmental issues, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Conduct research on various sustainable energy technologies, policies, and practices
  • Gather and analyse data related to energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and renewable energy potential
  • Identify and evaluate potential sustainable energy projects and sustainability initiatives
  • Head or assist with the development and implementation of sustainable energy projects
  • Collaborate with team members to conduct feasibility studies and cost-benefit analyses
  • Help coordinate project activities, including scheduling meetings, preparing presentations, and maintaining project documentation
  • Monitor and track project progress and provide regular updates to the team
  • Contribute to the creation of sustainable energy strategies and action plans
  • Assist in the identification of policy gaps and opportunities for sustainable energy integration
  • Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and best practices related to sustainable energy
  • Generate reports and tools for carbon management as required by statutory bodies
  • Support the preparation of reports, presentations, and educational materials on sustainable energy topics
  • Assist in organizing workshops, seminars, and events related to sustainable energy
  • Help with internal and external communication efforts to raise awareness about sustainable energy initiatives
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the integration of sustainable energy practices throughout the organization
  • Work closely with colleagues to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative ideas

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
