Singapore's Equatorial Marine Fuel Signs Digital Bunkering Deal With FuelBoss

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies have signed a deal setting out plans to develop and integrate digital marine fuel delivery platforms. Image Credit: FuelBoss

Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services has signed a deal with DNV subsidiary FuelBoss seeking to work together on the digitalisation of marine fuel supply.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday setting out plans to develop and integrate digital marine fuel delivery platforms, a FuelBoss representative told Ship & Bunker.

The firms want to build platforms that are interoperable and compliant with data and security standards set by the Maritime and Port Authority and Singapore Standards Council.

Equatorial Marine Fuel was listed as Singapore's largest bunker supplier in 2023 and 2022.

"We are committed to pioneering digital solutions that enhance the safety and trust in marine fuels transactions," Martin Wold, head of FuelBoss, told Ship & Bunker.

"This MoU with EMF underscores our dedication to advancing Digital Delivery and Live Delivery Insights in the maritime industry and we are honored to partner with them.

"By collaboratively developing interoperable platforms that align with the latest data and security standards, we aim to set a new benchmark and replicate this for the rest of the industry.

"Our partnership with EMF will leverage both organisations' strengths to provide comprehensive, real-time insights into bunker delivery processes, benefiting all stakeholders in the maritime ecosystem."