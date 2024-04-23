China: Marine Fuel Exports Fall Year-on-year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai: price differential. File Image / Pixabay.

China's exports of marine fuel oil fell 32% in March from a year earlier to 1.32 million metric tonnes.

The volume in March was 12% higher than the 1.17 million mt shipped out in February, according to a Reuters report citing official data.

Stronger volumes emerged as bunker prices at key Chinese ports lsuch as Zhoushan and Shanghai were lower than the prices seen at the regional bunkering and shipping hub of Singapore in March, which drew some demand, sources were cited as saying.

Export volumes for bunkering in the first quarter totalled 4.16 million mt, 11.9% lower than the same period in 2023, according to the report.

Bunker fuel exports from China are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes.