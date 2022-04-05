BP Joins Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BP is providing S$10 million of funding to the GCMD as part of the move. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP has joined Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation.

The firm has joined the decarbonisation body as a strategic partner, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The organisation was set up last year with the aim of driving the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.

BP is providing S$10 million of funding to the GCMD as part of the move.

"A net zero future for the maritime sector demands industry collaboration, and GCMD is bringing to the forefront the conversations that matter most," Carol Howle, executive vice president for trading and shipping at BP, said in the statement.

"As part of GCMD, we look forward to working with key industry players to further progress solutions at the pace and scale needed to help this carbon-intensive sector transition."

BP will look to leverage the findings of the GCMD in its own maritime activities, and share developing best practices with its customers, the company said.

Lambros Klaudatos, senior vice president of shipping at BP, will join the GCMD's board.