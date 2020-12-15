Japanese Shipping Company MOL Tries Out Biodiesel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was tested on board the 13 Tamashio at the Port of Nagoya. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has conducted a trial of biodiesel on board one of its tugboats, the company said Monday.

The fuel was tested on board the 13 Tamashio at the Port of Nagoya using renewable biodiesel produced by Euglena Co, MOL said in a statement on its website.

The fuel, produced from used cooking oil and an algae derivative, was produced at Euglena's plant in Yokohama.

"Marine diesel engines can run on this next-generation fuel with no modifications," MOL said in the statement.

"Euglena biodiesel fuel is a low-environmental impact fuel, which conforms to SOx regulations because unlike conventional heavy fuel oil, it contains no sulfur, a major source of air pollution.

"It also produces significantly lower levels of greenhouse gases (GHGs) during combustion compared to fossil-derived fuels."