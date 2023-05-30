Ship Arrested in Malaysia Suspected of Carrying WWII-Era Ammunition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest was made on Sunday. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's authorities have arrested a cargo ship carrying what they suspect to be ammunition dating from the Second World War.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency arrested a Chinese-registered cargo ship on Sunday on suspicion of anchoring in the country's waters without permission, it said in a social media post on Monday.

The ship was subsequently inspected and found to be carrying ammunition.

"The MMEA will also work with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Maritime Department and the National Heritage Department to identify the ammunition found on the ship suspected to be World War II era ammunition," the organisation said.

"Maritime Malaysia will continue to monitor and ensure East Johor waters are free from all illegal activities and will not compromise to take more decisive action."