OCI Global Completes First Bunkering of Maersk Methanol-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company bunkered the feeder vessel with green methanol at Ulsan on Sunday. Image Credit: OCI Global

OCI Global has completed the first bunkering of Maersk's new methanol-fuelled boxship.

The company bunkered the feeder vessel with green methanol at Ulsan on Sunday, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The dual-fuelled ship will now make its maiden voyage to Copenhagen, taking on more fuel in Singapore, Egypt and Rotterdam along the way.

The vessel is Maersk's first to be powered by methanol. Maersk delivered a significant boost to the nascent methanol bunker industry when it announced its first green ships would be using methanol propulsion systems.

"This journey marks the beginning of a new, more sustainable era in shipping and proves the reliability, safety, and efficiency of green methanol as the first low carbon shipping fuel," OCI Global said in the statement.

"The successful bunkering is a testament to the collaboration of our partners including the Ulsan Port Authority, Maersk and transportation and storage partner, Odfjell SE, with the support of the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

"We look forward to continuing our crucial role in bunkering green methanol to the ship at each stage of its journey to Europe."