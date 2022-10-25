BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trading Assistant in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Monjasa's Singapore office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trading assistant in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates with a relevant administrative education and preferably one or two years of experience in shipping or bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The role is focused on the Korean market, and Korean language skills would be an advantage.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide daily quotation to Traders across the group, mainly inquiries from Korea

Communicate with Korean suppliers and keep information up to date, e.g. market information, available credit line and certificate of quality

Follow up on operation matters and coordinate with the suppliers' operation department and barge operators

Administration work such as sending nominations and following up on invoices

Involve in hedging and monthly settlement with contract management team

Provide internal support by keeping track of volume, performance, vessels and analysing market price movements

For more information, click here.