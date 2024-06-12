Malaysia Arrests Singapore-Registered Tugboat and Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's maritime authorities have arrested a tugboat and barge registered in Singapore for alleged illegal anchoring in their waters.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested the vessels about 3.5 nautical miles west of Harimau Island at about 11 AM local time on Tuesday, the organisation said in a social media post, without naming the ships concerned.

The crew of both vessels were all Indonesian nationals.

"The MMEA will not compromise on any activities that are against the law and will always be committed to continuing operations and patrols along Maritime Zone Malaysia to curb illegal activities in the country's waters," the organisation said.