BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Mumbai

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English. Image Credit: NetSysCon Consulting

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Mumbai.

Recruitment firm NetSysCon Consulting highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is described as 'a well-established shipping start-up with offices in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore, and Oslo'.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of bunker trading experience and fluent English.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary role of a bunker trader is to locate customers, negotiating , fixing and closing the deals.

Responsible for the profits and performance of marine fuels and trading services

Works closely with agents at the various ports for the delivery of bunkers to the vessels

Negotiate with the bunker buyers and sellers.

Generate leads and tap new business opportunities. Build a strong client portfolio.

Manage and develop the existing accounts.

Tend to sales inquiries and provide estimates/quotations.

Manage all pre- and post-fixture documentation, payments and settlement of claims and disputes.

Carry out market and competitor research/analysis and draw reports.

Maximize profits while maintaining product quality and operational efficiency.

Regularly track performance of marine fuel and trading services

Work closely with the Supply Manager and trading team on bunker trading and develop new business development initiatives to improve sales and margins.

Work in coordination with other offices

