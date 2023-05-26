Singapore's MPA Works on Ammonia Bunkering Safety Measures

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The workshop brought together more than 70 participants from 12 different countries. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore has hosted a workshop seeking to develop measures on how to bunker ammonia safely.

The organisation held a workshop on May 24 to 26 on how to manage accidents involving ammonia as a bunker fuel, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The workshop brought together more than 70 participants from 12 different countries.

"Participants discussed and exchanged insights on the risks associated with ammonia handling, mitigation measures, as well as incident management considerations during ammonia bunkering and ammonia fuelled ships operations," the organisation said.

"Two hypothetical scenarios – (i) an ammonia leak in a fuel handling room of a Very Large Crude Carrier and (ii) an accident during shore-to-ship bunkering – were used to facilitate discussions on the risks and potential impact of an ammonia-related incident.

"These discussions will inform the ongoing development of international standards and procedures for incident management, preparedness and emergency response related to the use of ammonia as a marine fuel."

The MPA is eager to promote the use of alternative fuels including ammonia as part of maintaining Singapore's status as the world's leading bunkering hub, but is also anxious to avoid safety problems associated with ammonia with a large urban centre close to where the city-state's bunkering takes place.

Earlier this month it said carrying out a pilot ship-to-ship ammonia transfer in the city-state's waters by the end of this year was not realistic, citing the need for further safety assessments.