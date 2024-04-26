BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Mandarin-Speaking Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in oil and commodity trading, as well as fluent Mandarin. Image Credit: Reeracoen Singapore

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Mandarin-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Reeracoen Singapore highlighted the open role in job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is described as 'a growing company supplying bunker fuels, lubricants, and related products and services to vessels worldwide'.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one to two years of experience in oil and commodity trading, as well as fluent Mandarin. The position offers a basic salary of S$4,500-12,000 per month plus commission.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Day-to-day trading of bunker fuels, including fuel oil and marine gas oil, in the Asia-Pacific region

Manage existing and develop new accounts, negotiate prices, and collaborate with the Operations team to ensure timely and efficient delivery of products and services

Conduct market research to identify prospective new customers and win new business

