Tanker With Fuel Oil Cargo Runs Aground Near Singapore Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker Liberty ran aground in shallow waters near Indonesia's Karimunbesar Island on Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

A tanker carrying a fuel oil cargo has run aground west of the Singapore Strait.

The tanker Liberty ran aground in shallow waters near Indonesia's Karimunbesar Island on Thursday, local news provider Ulasan reported.

Tugboats have been deployed to free the vessel. The ship has 31 seafarers on board.

The cargo will need to be transferred to another tanker in a ship-to-ship operation. Oil booms have been prepared to avoid any environmental damage.

The ship is carrying a 130,000 mt cargo of Venezuelan fuel oil, according to shipping intelligence service Tanker Trackers.

The Singapore Strait is one of the world's key locations for the shipping industry, and Singapore itself is the world's largest bunkering hubs.