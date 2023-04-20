Air Lubrication Firm Silverstream Signs Marketing Deal in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orient Marine will seek to increase sales of Silverstream's systems both in the Japanese-owned fleet and at Japanese shipyards. File Image / Pixabay

Air lubrication system producer Silverstream Technologies has signed a deal seeking to boost the sales of its bunker-saving technology among Japanese shipowners.

The firm has signed a deal for Orient Marine to provide it with sales support in Japan, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Orient Marine will seek to increase sales of Silverstream's systems both in the Japanese-owned fleet and at Japanese shipyards producing newbuilds and retrofitting existing ships.

"As we deepen our links with Southeast Asia’s shipping community and its key maritime nations, we need partners that we can rely on to support us with local expertise, industry knowledge and the same first-rate service that the industry associates with Silverstream Technologies," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of SIlverstream, said in the statement.

"This new Agency Agreement with Orient Marine will provide us with a smooth path to engaging with Japan’s key shipowners, yards, ship designers and charterers.

"We are excited by the opportunity to support more of these key players to embrace the Silverstream System and to enable them to make progress on their decarbonisation journeys."

Air lubrication systems put a bubble of air underneath a ship's hull, allowing for reduced friction with the surrounding water and a cut in bunker consumption. Demand for energy-efficiency technologies of this and other types has been rising sharply for the past few years as shipping firms start to take more interest in reducing both emissions and their fuel bills.