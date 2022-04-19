Taiwan's Yang Ming Orders LNG-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yang Ming is based in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming has opted for LNG propulsion for its five new 15,000 TEU container ships.

The firm's board last week approved plans to equip the vessels with dual-fuelled engines capable of running on LNG as well as conventional bunkers, Yang Ming said in a statement on its website on Friday. The board first approved the ship order in January.

"Yang Ming will be the first shipping company in Taiwan that owns LNG-powered container ships," the company said in the statement.

"The shipbuilding plan is set to strengthen the company's mid- to long-term operational competitiveness and accelerate fleet renewal plan.

"By using clean energy, Yang Ming has taken another step to address climate change and move on to low-carbon transitions, thereby protecting Mother Earth in the years to come."