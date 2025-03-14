MOL Secures ClassNK Approval for Ammonia-Fuelled Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL sees strong demand for ammonia from power plants in Japan. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has obtained approval from the classification society ClassNK for the ammonia-fuel-compatible design of its ammonia-fuelled carrier.

MOL expects rising demand for ammonia cargo transport as Japanese power plants increase ammonia consumption, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It projects ammonia demand in Japan to hit 3 million mt/year by 2030.

The vessel is being jointly developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

ClassNK approved the vessel's design after carrying out a risk assessment.

"The carrier features larger cargo tanks than very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), enabling low-emission transport and higher cargo capacity, while also using ammonia as fuel," MOL said.