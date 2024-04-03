Tsunami Warning Issued After Earthquake in Taiwan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hualien is one of Taiwan's main bunkering locations. File Image / Pixabay

At least four people have died and tsunami warnings have been issued after Taiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit just to the south of Hualien, on the east of the island, just before 8 AM local time, news agency the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Buildings were reported to be shaking violently in the capital, Taipei, while landslides have been reported elsewhere on the island.

Chipmaking firm TSMC has evacuated some of its factories, according to the report.

Hualien is one of Taiwan's main bunkering locations. The other three -- Kaohsiung, Taichung and Keelung, are on the west and north coasts of the island.