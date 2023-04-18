Bulker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was arrested in Singapore on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore over the weekend.

The 91,765 DWT post-Panamax dry bulk carrier Dara was detained at 2:42 PM local time on April 16, according to the Singapore judiciary's list of vessels under arrest in the city-state's waters. The bulker is registered to the Liberian flag.

The arrest was made on behalf of Incisive Law LLC, and the vessel is being held at Singapore's eastern anchorage.

The bulker came to Singapore from China, and had recently visited the port of Vanino in the Russian Far East, according to AIS tracking data from VesselsValue.

The reasons behind the vessel's detention are unclear. The bulker had previously been arrested in Australia in 2021 amid alleged labour and safety violations, according to VesselsValue.