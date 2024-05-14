NYK to Study Feasibility of Biomass-fuelled Newbuild

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Executives sign mou. Executive officer of NYK Line, Shinichi Yanagisawam (far right). Image Credit / NYK Line.

Japanese shipping group NYK is to look closely at ordering a biomass carrier than would run on biomass fuel.

NYK Line and NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers have signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect with shipbuilder Tsundeishi and energy firm Drax.

The aim of the agreement is to build the ship and develop the technology to power it, according to a company statement.

"The companies will initially conduct research to develop the new shipping technology, an on-board biomass fuel plant," according to the statement.

Other renewable technologies that could be used to reduce both the emissions and fuel costs of shipping biomass would also be explored.

Any newbuilding would ready by the end of the decade.