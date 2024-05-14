BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Fuel Oil Accounting Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in accountancy, fluent English and Mandarin and at least six years of experience, preferably in commodity trading. Image Credit: Ambition Group

A bunkering and energy trading firm is seeking to hire a fuel oil accounting manager in Singapore.

Recruitment company Ambition Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in accountancy, fluent English and Mandarin and at least six years of experience, preferably in commodity trading.

"Reporting directly to the Head of Singapore, you will be help to prepare monthly financial statements, performing bank reconciliation, variance analysis, managing cashflow, maintaining FA register, reviewing GST returns, monitoring inventory system, liaising with auditors and banks," the company said in the advertisement.

