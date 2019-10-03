IMO2020: VLSFO Supply Starts in Japan

IMO2020 grade bunkers are now being produced in Japan.

A report by Platts indicates JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Idemitsu Kosan, and Cosmo Oil have all begun supply.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, Cosmo Oil had been building its stocks of very low sulfur fuel oil ready to supply its domestic marine fuel market from October.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) had previously announced in July that trials of the new 0.50%S fuels had gone smoothly when tested on coastal vessels.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020, but there are already signs that the market it starting to make the switch to the new, lower sulfur fuels.