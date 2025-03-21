ElbOil Expands Into China With New Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's new representative office in Shanghai will seek to work with customers and suppliers in China and explore new business opportunities. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm ElbOil is expanding into the Chinese market for the first time with a new office.

The firm's new representative office in Shanghai will seek to work with customers and suppliers in China and explore new business opportunities, the company said in an emailed statement.

Sherry Chi will lead a team of four as the new office's chief representative.

"With our new representative office in Shanghai, we are taking another significant step in ElbOil's international expansion," Harro Booth, CEO of ElbOil, said in the statement.

"The Chinese market offers enormous potential for our business, and we are confident that we will establish successful partnerships."

The company now has offices in Hamburg, Jesteburg, Zug, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Dubai.