Bunker Firm Alpha Trading Hires Market Specialist in India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dhawan has served in various senior roles in bunkering firms over his career. File Image

Marine fuels firm Alpha Trading has hired a specialist on the market in the Indian subcontinent.

Sumit Dhawan has joined Alpha as bunker market specialist for the Indian subcontinent as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"Embarking on this new career phase, it is my pleasure and honour to be a part of the Alpha Trading team," Dhawan said on LinkedIn.

"With a focus on bunker fuels trading and sourcing in the Indian subcontinent, I look forward to catering to our customers and their requirements in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other worldwide ports as well."

Dhawan has served in various senior roles in bunkering firms over his career, including working at OW Bunker, Glander International Bunkering, Prima Marine, Global Bunkering Ltd (Cyprus) and Sea Oil Petroleum, Singapore.

Contact details for Dhawan are as follows:

Email : dhawan@alphatrading.it

Mobile & Whatsapp : +91 9820 395 895

Skype Id : sumit_dhawan_1

Web : https://www.alphatrading.it/en/