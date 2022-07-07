Methanol-Fuelled VLCC Design Wins Korean Register Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design was developed jointly by Korean Register and Hyundai Heavy Industries. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society the Korean Register has endorsed the design of a VLCC capable of running on methanol.

The organisation has awarded its approval in principle to a dual-fuel methanol-powered VLCC design produced under a joint project between itself and Hyundai Heavy Industries, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The ship would be capable of running on both methanol and conventional marine gasoil.

"This AIP is the latest step in KR's development of renewable fuel technology and the classification society will continue to provide technical support to clients to help them achieve decarbonization, developing technologies for 'greener' fuels, including methanol and ammonia," the organisation said in the statement.