Vopak Sets up Office in Tokyo Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vopak: Tokyo base. File Image / Pixabay.

Tank storage firm Vopak has opened an office in Japan as part of a move to develp terminal infrastructure in the country for energy transition products, the company has said.

Vopak has been working on strategic partnerships to explore the development and operation of ammonia terminals in Japan, and to bring global practices for industrial terminal management to the country, according to Vopak's president of Asia and Middle East, Chris Robblee, Reuters reports.

The Tokyo office will focus on the safe handling and storage of hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives, such as ammonia, which is an alternative to fossil fuels in thermal power generation,

The company will also provide infrastructure solutions for carbon dioxide, liquefied natural gas, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon fuels and feedstock, according to the report.