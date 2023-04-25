Headway Technology Hails Milestone Order for Methanol Bunker Supply System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Methanol Fuel Supply System. Image Credit: Headway Technology Group

Headway Technology Group (Headway) has become the first Chinese provider to receive order for a marine methanol fuel supply system.

The company says it recently secured an order to supply the system for the Methanol Duel-Fuel Low-Speed Marine Engine testing platform beingbuilt by Dalian Marine Diesel Co., Ltd. (DMD).

The order includes a customized fuel supply solution that covers major methanol-powered engines including MAN 9G95ME-LGIM, 7G80ME-LGIM, 7S60ME-LGIM, and 6G50ME-LGIM.

"The collaboration with DMD represents a major milestone for Headway, demonstrating the company has won approval from major alternative fuel-powered engine manufacturers," Headway said in a statement.

"The collaboration between Headway and DMD represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of maritime decarbonization and underscores the companies’ commitment to providing reliable and sustainable solutions on alternative marine fuels for global customers."

The order comprises Methanol Fuel Supply Skid, Auxiliary Heat Exchange System, Nitrogen Generation System, and Control & Safety System.

The entire system is set to be delivered by late 2023.

The growing interest in adopting methanal as a marine fuel has accelerated rapidly this year having received significant backing by box shipping giants Maersk and CMA CGM, respectively the second and third largest carriers by capacity.

Søren Toft, CEO of MSC, the world's largest shipping company, recently told Ship & Bunker he believed methanol "will be one of the preeminent retrofit options" for ships.