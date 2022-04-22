BUNKER JOBS: Singapore's GCMD Seeks to Hire Research Associate

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The GCMD is based in Singapore and backed by the city-state's government. Image Credit: GCMD

Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is seeking to hire a research and projects associate.

The organisation is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering or science, a minimum of three years' working experience and at least one year in the maritime or energy sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support the Research & Projects team on the progress of assigned projects and programs

Project management (administrative role)

Analyse collated results

Quality of fuel

Quantity of fuel

Emissions

Other shipboard data

Generate final report

Evaluate received proposals

Engage with industry, institutes of higher learning and knowledge centres to keep abreast with developments

Work closely with relevant government agencies to commence projects / pilots

The deadline for applications is May 4. For more information, click here.