BUNKER JOBS: Singapore's GCMD Seeks to Hire Research Associate

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday April 22, 2022

Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is seeking to hire a research and projects associate.

The organisation is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering or science, a minimum of three years' working experience and at least one year in the maritime or energy sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support the Research & Projects team on the progress of assigned projects and programs

  • Project management (administrative role)

  • Analyse collated results

  • Quality of fuel

  • Quantity of fuel

  • Emissions

  • Other shipboard data

  • Generate final report

  • Evaluate received proposals

  • Engage with industry, institutes of higher learning and knowledge centres to keep abreast with developments

  • Work closely with relevant government agencies to commence projects / pilots

The deadline for applications is May 4. For more information, click here.

