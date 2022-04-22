Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Singapore's GCMD Seeks to Hire Research Associate
The GCMD is based in Singapore and backed by the city-state's government. Image Credit: GCMD
Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is seeking to hire a research and projects associate.
The organisation is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering or science, a minimum of three years' working experience and at least one year in the maritime or energy sector, it said in a job advertisement this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support the Research & Projects team on the progress of assigned projects and programs
Project management (administrative role)
Analyse collated results
Quality of fuel
Quantity of fuel
Emissions
Other shipboard data
Generate final report
Evaluate received proposals
Engage with industry, institutes of higher learning and knowledge centres to keep abreast with developments
Work closely with relevant government agencies to commence projects / pilots
The deadline for applications is May 4. For more information, click here.