BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Oil Seeks HSE and Sustainability Manager in Ålesund

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norwegian marine fuels firm Bunker Oil is seeking to hire an HSE and sustainability manager in Ålesund.

The company is looking for candidates with a few years of relevant experience in HSE, as well as goodNorwegian and English, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

"You will work together with the management to design and implement sustainability goals and strategies, and strengthen the sustainability skills of employees through training, guidance and support," the company said.

"You will be responsible for following up suppliers in close collaboration with the purchasing department.

"Furthermore, you will carry out sustainability reporting in line with current regulations."

