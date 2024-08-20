PMG Holding Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Milca-Lauritzen previously worked as a bunker trader for Oilmar DMCC from January 2022 to this month. Image Credit: Aiga Milca-Lauritzen / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier PMG Holding has hired a new senior bunker trader in Denmark.

Aiga Milca-Lauritzen has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in Denmark as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Milca-Lauritzen previously worked as a bunker trader for Oilmar DMCC from January 2022 to this month.

She had earlier worked for IBT Bunkering & Trading from 2020 to 2021, for KPI Bridge Oil from 2015 to 2020 and for Trumf Bunker from 2013 to 2015.

PMG Holding is a physical supplier at ports across the Black Sea region, as well as trading cargoes in Asia and Europe.