PMG Holding Hires Credit Analyst in Athens From Bunker Holding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier PMG Holding has hired a new credit analyst in Greece.

Dimosthenis Gkizas joined the firm as a credit analyst in Athens earlier in the summer, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Gkizas was previously a credit analyst for marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding in Greece, and had earlier worked in the compliance and credit teams of OceanConnect Marine.

"Dimosthenis's knowledge and the background will help improve credit processes for both our physical and trading bunkering departments, expanding our ability to provide a quality service for our clients," PMG Holding said in the post.

PMG Holding is a physical supplier at ports in the Black Sea as well as trading marine fuels worldwide.