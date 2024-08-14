PetroChina Hires Middle East Marine Manager From World Fuel Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cai had previously worked for World Fuel Services since August 2011. Image Credit: Ian Cai / LinkedIn

Energy producer PetroChina has hired a marine manager in the Middle East.

Ian Cai has jointed PetroChina International (Middle East) Company as its marine manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Cai had previously worked for World Fuel Services since August 2011, serving most recently as senior trader in Dubai.

PetroChina's Middle Eastern unit is a longstanding physical supplier at Fujairah, the region's largest bunkering hub.

Another unit of the company was Singapore's fourth-largest marine fuel supplier by volume in 2023, and the firm also launched physical supply operations at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe in January 2024.