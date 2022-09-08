Monjasa Takes on New Tanker in Arabian Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker will be used both for bunker operations and to take cargoes in between the Fujairah bunkering hub and Monjasa's main markets in the region. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has taken on a new tanker in the Arabian Gulf.

The company has acquired the 9,600 DWT tanker the Monjasa Shaker -- formerly known as the Trinity Erk -- to add to its fleet in the Middle East, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The tanker will be used both for bunker operations and to take cargoes in between the Fujairah bunkering hub and Monjasa's main markets in the region across the ports of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The tanker has the capability for on-board blending, allowing it to support the biofuel bunker supply operation Monjasa launched in the UAE earlier this year.

The firm supplied 850,000 mt of bunker fuel in the Middle East last year.

"The Monjasa Shaker fits well into our existing fleet of tankers and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications," Torben Maigaard Nielsen, group shipping director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"In fact, two years ago we acquired the sister vessel, Monjasa Server, which has been an excellent contribution to our Middle East fleet operations.

"Moreover, operating two sister vessels allows us to better apply learnings across performance and energy efficiency on board, which is becoming increasingly important for all shipowners."

Monjasa controls 25 tankers and barges worldwide, of which it owns 11.