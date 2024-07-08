Balearia Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Fast Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company took delivery of the fast ferry Margarita Salas from the Armon Shipyard in Gijón last week. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish shipping company Balearia has taken delivery of an LNG-fuelled fast ferry.

The company took delivery of the fast ferry Margarita Salas from the Armon Shipyard in Gijón last week, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The ferry is the firm's 11th to run on LNG as a bunker fuel.

"In its construction, 220 people have worked directly during the more than two and a half years that the process has lasted, the company said in the post.

"In addition, more than 1,200 tonnes of aluminium have been used, a material that provides various advantages, such as weight reduction and, therefore, a reduction in fuel consumption."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.