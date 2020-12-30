Gibraltar: Talks Continue to Keep Land Border Fluid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar from Spanish mainland. File Image / Pixabay.

Negotiations over post-Brexit border arrangements between Gibraltar and Spain continue in the shadow of the UK-European Union (EU) free trade deal struck on December 25.

Gibraltar, which is a British Overseas Territory, would become an EU external frontier necessitating the imposition of border controls.

Gibraltar, the UK and Spain are working on an agreement to keep the border fluid, according to local news provider the Gibraltar Chronicle.

According to local bunker sources based in Gibraltar, the unknown is how Spain will handle non-Spanish entrants to Spain via the Spain-Gibraltar land border. There will be no restrictions on Spaniards crossing the border from the Spanish side, the sources understand.

In 2013, UK-Spanish friction over the creation of an artificial reef in the waters off Gibraltar led to border delays.

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo said he was optimistic on striking a deal in time for January 1 when the transition period ends, the Chronicle report said.