BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Accounting Coordinator in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 16, 2023

US-listed fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an accounting coordinator in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of billing systems and a keen eye for detail, it said in a job advertisement on LInkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Invoicing for other non-fuel and administrative services provided across the various businesses, i.e. rental invoices, advertising invoices, etc
  • Estimated combined turnover: + US$220m
  • Checking delivery information and ensuring that details are accurately logged in billing workbenches and systems
  • Maintain and update pricing lists with latest pricing information
  • Maintain and update customer discount lists
  • Work hand in hand with other billing team member and organize/share workload and tasks
  • Liaise with other parts of the local finance team, logistics team, sales force, commercial team and other departments from the WFS network
  • Review and updating of fuel and lubricants inventory sheets to ensure that all deliveries are captured with billing
  • Work with customer AP teams on statements and help to resolve voids/rebills/billing disputes
  • Liaise with customers directly on an as required basis to help resolve any billing-related queries

