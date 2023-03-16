EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Accounting Coordinator in Gibraltar
Thursday March 16, 2023
The role is based in the company's Gibraltar office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
US-listed fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an accounting coordinator in Gibraltar.
The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of billing systems and a keen eye for detail, it said in a job advertisement on LInkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Invoicing for other non-fuel and administrative services provided across the various businesses, i.e. rental invoices, advertising invoices, etc
- Estimated combined turnover: + US$220m
- Checking delivery information and ensuring that details are accurately logged in billing workbenches and systems
- Maintain and update pricing lists with latest pricing information
- Maintain and update customer discount lists
- Work hand in hand with other billing team member and organize/share workload and tasks
- Liaise with other parts of the local finance team, logistics team, sales force, commercial team and other departments from the WFS network
- Review and updating of fuel and lubricants inventory sheets to ensure that all deliveries are captured with billing
- Work with customer AP teams on statements and help to resolve voids/rebills/billing disputes
- Liaise with customers directly on an as required basis to help resolve any billing-related queries
