BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Accounting Coordinator in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Gibraltar office. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

US-listed fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire an accounting coordinator in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of billing systems and a keen eye for detail, it said in a job advertisement on LInkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Invoicing for other non-fuel and administrative services provided across the various businesses, i.e. rental invoices, advertising invoices, etc

Checking delivery information and ensuring that details are accurately logged in billing workbenches and systems

Maintain and update pricing lists with latest pricing information

Maintain and update customer discount lists

Work hand in hand with other billing team member and organize/share workload and tasks

Liaise with other parts of the local finance team, logistics team, sales force, commercial team and other departments from the WFS network

Review and updating of fuel and lubricants inventory sheets to ensure that all deliveries are captured with billing

Work with customer AP teams on statements and help to resolve voids/rebills/billing disputes

Liaise with customers directly on an as required basis to help resolve any billing-related queries

For more information, click here.