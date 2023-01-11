BUNKER JOBS: BunkerEx Seeks Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in BunkerEx's London office. Image Credit: BunkerEx

Digital marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx is seeking to hire a bunker broker in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industries and a basic understanding of oil prices, credit and counterparty risk, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"Working in a fast-growing company, you will be responsible for building strong relationships with customers, closing deals, onboarding new customers from our vast database of leads, expanding our supply network and promoting new technology features," the company said in the advertisement.

"As our new Bunker Broker you will be exposed to both long-term strategic business challenges and daily customer interaction.

"As a key early employee you will make a meaningful contribution to the bottom line and the progression of the company as a whole.

"We continue to bring new products to market at a fast pace, generating an exciting sales environment.

"This role is a unique opportunity to capitalise on our traction."

For more information, click here.