Pacific Basin Shipping Hires Atlantic Bunker Manager From Glencore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire had previously worked as a bunker purchaser for Glencore in London. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Pacific Basin Shipping has hired a new bunker manager for the Atlantic in London.

Ellie Horne has joined the company as Atlantic bunker manager as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Horne had previously worked as a bunker purchaser for Glencore in London from July 2019 to this month.

She had previously worked for OceanConnect Marine from September 2018 to July 2018.

Pacific Basin Shipping operates dry bulk carriers around the world. The firm has a fleet of 114 owned vessels, 27 on long-term charter and 174 on short-term charter, according to the company's website.