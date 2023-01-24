Dry Bulk Firm Lila Global Hires Dubai-Based Bunker Manager From Integr8

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dry bulk shipping company Lila Global has hired a new bunker manager in Dubai from Integr8 Fuels.

Konstantinos Kontogiannis has joined the firm as its bunker manager in Dubai as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Kontogiannis had previously served as a Dubai-based bunker trader for Integr8 Fuels from September to December of last year, and had earlier worked in a variety of roles for Glander International Bunkering from 2015 to last year.

Lila Global has a fleet of 35 bulkers carrying more than 30 million mt of cargo per year, according to the company's website.