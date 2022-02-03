Trafigura Plans Ammonia Bunker Production Facility in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant will be based in Sauda, on the southwestern coast of Norway. Image Credit: Trafigura

Commodity trading company Trafigura is working with two other companies to bring a green ammonia bunker production facility to Norway.

Green hydrogen firm Hy2gen will build the plant and co-own it along with Trafigura and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Trafigura said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firms carried out a pre-study with Norconsult in 2021 and are now starting the front-end engineering design phase. Once a final investment decision has been taken, construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024, with the facility coming online in early 2027.

The facility will be able to produce 600 mt/day of green ammonia, and the projects backers expect to scale production up from that level in the future.

"Availability of zero emission alternative fuels such as green ammonia is an important pre-requisite to decarbonising the global shipping industry," Rasmus Bach Nielsen, global head of fuel decarbonisation at Trafigura, said in the statement.

"We also urgently need global policy-makers to cost neutralise the use of zero-carbon fuels through carbon pricing measures to drive demand and enable to radically reduce emissions."