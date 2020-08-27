Maritime Decarbonisation Projects Take Root in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Europe: ahead. File Image / Pixabay.

Europe leads te way on projects aimed at eradicating shipping's reliance on oil-derived fuel oil, new research has found.

A survey of alternative fuel pilot projects by the wide-ranging industry coalition Getting to Zero registered 49 such projects in Europe and 16 in Asia.

The organisation said that it will update the list, which currently stands at 66, twice a year.

The survey found that state funding of projects, which is more common in Europe, lent a greater chance of success.

Projects cover ship technology or producing alternative fuel while 47 of those surveyed are planned as demonstration projects.

Getting to Zero was set up last year to focus on accelerating the development of technology to meet decarbonisation targets.