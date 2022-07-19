UK Firm Proposes Cost-Saving Circular Fuel System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Paul Burns, chief engineer (left), Jonathan Taylor, vp marine (middle), Andy King, head of commercial marine (right). Image Credit / Expleo, Gareth Jones

A UK engineering firm has come up with a circular fuelling system for ships.

Using energy from fuel cells, the system, which has been developed by Expleo under the UK government's clean marine funding programme, captures carbon dioxide and then turns it, along with green hydrogen, into e-methanol.

Jonathan Taylor, Expleo's marine vice-president, said that this circular solution allows the marine industry to make its own fuel to potentially "achieve million-pound savings" for ship operators.

Modelling so far has presented some impressive results. A 92% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, operational savings of £1.4 million ($1.7m) a year per vessel and a four-year payback period after installation.

The firm said that it is working with several partners to explore the system's scalability.