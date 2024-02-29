BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Renewable Fuels Advisor in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in commodities certification schemes, supply chains or logistics. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a renewable fuels advisor in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in commodities certification schemes, supply chains or logistics, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Integrated support to the Biofuel Trading team. Facilitate day to day trading operations and mass balance optimization. Advise Trading Desks of business opportunities derived from regulatory arbitrage.

Support development of long-term (multi-year) renewable fuel offtake agreements for biofuels and e-fuels.

Understand current and recognize emerging sustainability certification systems and legislation related to biofuels used in the logistics sector. Based on that you will provide specialist support for the biofuel and origination agenda and identify new business opportunities.

Gain in-depth knowledge and follow sustainability verification and GHG accounting certification schemes development at relevant level, communicate these to internal stakeholders, and influence the related regulation.

Support the development of trading and regulatory optimization strategies for cost effective deployment of renewable fuels (such as EU and IMO regulation).

Collaborate with Sustainability, GHG Standards, Regulatory Affairs and Legal and Compliance teams to develop and formulate policies and advocacy strategies. You also support other internal teams in various ways as an expert in biofuel sustainability certification systems and their practical implementation.

