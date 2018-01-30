SEA/LNG Promotes LNG Bunkering with Bunker Navigator App

LNG Bunkering Summit: Amsterdam, 30-31 January (file image/pixabay)

Pro-liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering industry body SEA/LNG has produced a free-to-use app to promote understand of the alternative marine fuel.

"The new Bunker Navigator Tool utilises member, marine information services, and publicly available data to provide easy access to the latest developments in the global LNG bunkering infrastructure," according to the organisation.

"SEA\LNG's map-based tool provides an overview of key LNG bunkering developments and how this growing infrastructure relates to major global shipping routes, traditional oil bunkering ports, and the bulk LNG infrastructure which will provide the foundation for future bunkering services."

While LNG bunker fuel has received much media attention, take up of the alternative bunker fuel by shipowners has been lacklustre. SEA/LNG's chairman Peter Keller hopes the online tool will improve understanding of the new fuel.

"A key barrier has been a general lack of understanding of current and forthcoming LNG bunkering infrastructure.

"What we sought to achieve with the Bunker Navigator Tool is a an easy-to-access platform that includes relevant, up-to-date, and free-to-access information on LNG infrastructure and bunker development," he said.

The LNG Bunkering Summit runs from 30-31 January in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.