'Marine Tech can Make the Difference', Says Campaigner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abbasov: hope. Image Credit / T&E.

A shipping environmentalist can see signs of hope amid the despair of 2020.

In his end of year summary, director of shipping at Transport & Environment (T&E) Faig Abbasov said that technological developments in the marine space are a good reason to feel positive about the future of shipping.

Abbasov said that 2020 has shown that technology has an important role to play in reining in shipping's carbon footprint.

He highlighted a number of technological steps forward achieved this year to back up his claim including ammonia technology, a first dual-fuel hydrogen engine and a European Commission commitment to alternative marine fuels under its Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy.

But technology alone would not make the difference, he cautioned.

"Technological developments need to be adequately supported by regulation and policy," Abbasov wrote.

T&E is a Brussels-based non-governmental organisation that campaigns on the environmenatal impact of transport