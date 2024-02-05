BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Energy Markets Seeks Head of Europe Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is one of the world's largest consumers of bunker fuel. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Maersk Energy Markets, the fuel sourcing arm of container line AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a head of European operations in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in a related role, fluent English and preferably Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead the European operational team based in Copenhagen, Geneva and Rotterdam ensuring a high level of service delivery and efficiency for Maersk Energy Markets customers. Ensure daily execution runs at its best, optimizing operational processes and workflows to maximise commercial outcomes.

Liaise closely with all internal and external stakeholders to drive current activities and anticipate future operational and commercial needs. Support orchestrating the necessary logistical set ups for new marine fuel types, including bio fuel and e-methanol.

Develop commercial focus within the Operations team, liaising specifically with the trading department as key stakeholders. Work closely with trading to jointly create and evaluate new business cases for further optimization.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with customers and suppliers, providing excellent mutual support and help resolving any issues that may arise.

Own commercial barge relationships ensuring we have the most optimal contractual framework is in place.

Measure barge performance and oversee correct asset and vendor management for Europe, ensuring best in class operational efficiency.

Foster optimal cooperation across the broader Maersk organization, ensuring to minimize idle time and delays caused by bunkering whilst ensuring visibility of Energy Markets´ commercial impact.

Lead projects to optimize supply chain related OPEX ensuring we remain cost competitive in all locations.

