UK Reports New Suspicious Approach in Arabian Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened 102 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun in Yemen at about 7:55 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A suspicious approach to a commercial ship that may have been an attempted boarding has been reported in the Arabian Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened 102 nautical miles south-east of Nishtun in Yemen at about 7:55 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master reported one small craft approached within approximately one cable of the vessel," the agency said.

"Armed security team and small craft occupants exchanged small arms fire.

"Small craft then departed the area."

A similar incident nearby had been reported on Wednesday.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.