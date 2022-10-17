Murmansk Bunker Supplier Adds Tanker to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Murmansk: Arctic port. File Image / Pixabay.

A bunker company based in northern Arctic port of Murmansk has firmed up its bunkering services in the port with the addition of a small tanker.

Scadar, a physical bunker supplier, has experienced an uptick in demand for its services, the firm told maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The impact of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military campaign in the Ukraine has seen Norwegian bunker firms withdraw and with their exit, competition for business has faded away, according to the report.

Russia's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in February prompted a sanctions-led response from the west with Russian oil and gas revenue its principal target.