German Firms Collaborate on 2 Million MT/Year Green Ammonia Project in Egypt

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies plan to make Egypt's East Port Said a key ammonia bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Germany's DAI Infrastruktur and Siemens Energy are set to work together on a project to set up 2 million mt/year of green ammonia production in Egypt.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last week to collaborate on setting up the plant in East Port Said, DAI Infrastruktur said in a statement on its website.

Siemens Energy will supply the electrolysers, auxiliary plant systems and critical equipment for the facility.

Production is set to start in 2028, with the majority of the product expected to be sold as bunker fuel.

"DAI Infrastruktur is strongly committed to developing East Port Said to be one of the biggest green ammonia hubs in the East Mediterranean," Ioannis Papassavvas of DAI Infrastruktur said in the statement.

"The location of the plant and it's perfect access to the sea will help the maritime industry in bunkering their vessels as well as shipping the valuable green ammonia to off takers within Europe."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.