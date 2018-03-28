Genoa Signs Deal to Install Shore Power

The Genoa shore power project is valued at 8 million euros. File Image / Pixabay

Nidec Industrial Solutions today said is has been awarded a contract to design and construct a shore power system at the Italian port of Genoa.

The project is valued at 8 million euros.

"This innovative electrical supply system for ships, the most important in Italy today, will make it possible to reduce emissions and noise pollution, for the benefit of the community," the company said.

"The project responds to the need to comply with the directives of the European Union which, since 2003, has been urging ports to adopt shore-to-ship systems in order to reduce the polluting emissions of vessels in port. By 2025 this recommendation will become binding for all European ports."

If nothing else, the news represents further evidence of the enduring interest in shore power as an emissions abatement solution, despite been written off in 2015 by a port authority in the US as "a last-generation solution."